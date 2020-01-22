How to Transfer money by using UPaisa

Gone are days when we had to think for money transfer was a problem and we had to send money to our loved ones through courier service. That process was not just risky but also very time taking. With the advent of technology and its implementation, things have become easier and now we can send money to our loved ones by sitting at home. The overall system is getting digitized and we are connected to each other all the time, thanks to the tech. Though many banks are providing online banking which facilitates us to send money here and there but that process is not user-friendly. To make this system digitized for everyone, many companies tried to launch the easier version and Upaise is one of them. Yes, now one can easily transfer money by using Upaisa.

Transfer money by using UPaisa

However many people are confused regarding the money transfer process by using Upaisa. So this blog clearly focuses on sharing the steps associated with money transfer while using this service.

Are you looking to transfer money to your friend who has a Upaisa? Here are the steps to follows

In order to transfer funds to CNIC via UPaisa, u need to follow these steps:

Dial *786# from your mobile

You will head to the main menu from where you can select “Send Money” by entering one in the field

Type 2 in the field to select CNIC

Now you need to enter the receivers 13 digit CNIC number

Now enter the 11 digit mobile number of the receiver

In this step you need to enter the amount

Select transaction purpose

You need to confirm your transaction by entering your 4 digit MPIN

You are done.

Here’s the video that will make sending money easier than before.

