The operating system of Apple (iOS) is regarded as the most secure OS comparatively. However, unexpectedly, even iPhone allows some apps to track the data if you don’t turn it off manually. Each application on your iPhone can provide you with a distinct advertising ID. This allows the application to follow you across the web, including your actions in other apps. By following the trajectory of your online movements, apps can give you more relevant ads. However, it implies that you’re compromising your privacy. On the other hand, Apple has already launched a feature for the Safari browser that blocks websites to track any user data. However, in the case of apps, you would have to turn off app tracking manually.

Here is how you can turn off ad tracking for apps on an iPhone:

How to Turn off Ad Tracking For Apps on iPhone?

It is a pretty simple method. When you launch an application after the update, you’ll be able to see a pop-up notification. The popup would only appear if the application you’re using wants to track your movements across other apps. In the pop-up notification, the app developer has the opportunity to explain why it needs to track your activities. You can then choose to either consent to the tracking or ask the app to not virtually follow you around. Simultaneously, you can change it as per your choice.

All you have to do is simply visit the settings on your iPhone, and then choose Privacy.

Afterward, select Tracking at the top of the list. There is a lengthy list of apps for which you can enable or disable tracking. Additionally, you can also disable tracking for all the apps.

In a tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook said,

We believe people should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s utilized.

