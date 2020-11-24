How to Turn off all Sensors on Android in just one single tap?

Sometimes you are in a hurry and rushing towards some formal intelligence meeting. You don’t want your phone sensors to find your location and other sensors to record your voice etc. So you want to immediately turn off all the sensors because it would take a lot of time to turn them off one by one. Now you have got into a mess and you have very less time remaining to reach the meeting. You don’t need to worry as we have a solution for you. In this article, I am going to tell you how to turn off all sensors on Android in just one single tap.

How to Turn off all Sensors on Android in just one Tap?

Follow our guide to turn off all sensors on Android in just one tap.

In order to do it, you must enable the Developer Options which are a set of extra tools Google bundles primarily designed for Android app makers. However, there’s nothing for you to worry about because this is completely allowed and have no security issues.

First, go to the settings and then tap on the ‘my phone’ or ‘about phone’ option as illustrated in the image.

Now you will see a build number as shown in the above-mentioned image.

Tap on the build number 4 to 5 times, and it will say ‘you are 1-2 steps away from becoming a developer.

Afterwards, it will ask for your pin or any other password. After putting the password it will appear again (you have become a developer).

Now go to the main settings page, then go to the system and tap on the developer options.

In the developer options, click on the quick settings developer tiles.

Inside the quick settings developer tiles, there will be an option to turn off the sensors. Tap that and your all sensors will be disabled.

