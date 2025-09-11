How to Turn Off Autoplay Videos on Social Media Feeds

Autoplay might feel harmless, but for many social media users it’s the most irritating feature of all. Videos and GIFs blasting without consent, chewing through mobile data, and hijacking your attention. The good news? You can turn off autoplay on Facebook, Instagram, X, Bluesky, and more with just a few taps.

Here’s your guide to turning off autoplay across today’s biggest social media platforms.

Meta’s flagship platform still defaults to “always-on” video, but you can put a stop to it.

Tap your profile picture (top right on desktop, bottom bar on mobile).

Go to Settings & Privacy > Preferences > Media.

Under Video Playback, choose Never.

That’s it, no more auto-rolling videos in your Feed or Stories.

Turn Off Autoplay on Instagram

Instagram is trickier. There’s no hard stop button for autoplay, but you can make videos less aggressive.

Open your profile (bottom-right photo icon).

Tap the menu (three horizontal lines, top right).

Go to Settings and Activity > Your App and Media > Media Quality.

Switch on Use less cellular data.

This won’t kill autoplay entirely, but it slows things down on mobile and keeps audio muted until you tap.

Elon Musk’s platform buries the setting deep in menus. Here’s the path:

Tap your profile picture (top-left on mobile, sidebar on desktop).

Scroll to Settings and privacy.

Choose Accessibility, display, and languages > Data usage.

Turn off video autoplay.

Want extra quiet? Go back to Settings and Privacy > Display and Sound and disable Media Previews.

Turn Off Autoplay on Bluesky

Bluesky, the buzzy decentralized network, keeps it simple.

Tap the three-line menu (top left).

Scroll down to Settings > Content and media.

Toggle off Autoplay videos and GIFs.

And you’re done.

Turn Off Autoplay on Threads

Bad news here: Threads still doesn’t let you turn autoplay off. For now, videos keep rolling whether you like it or not.

Autoplay isn’t just an annoyance. It can eat through limited data plans, expose users to harmful or disturbing clips without warning, and, let’s be real, hook people into scrolling longer than they meant to. Turning it off is about more than saving bandwidth. It’s about control.

With more platforms under scrutiny for addictive design choices, user demand for features like this will only grow louder. For now, at least you know how to wrest back a little peace from the endless scroll.

