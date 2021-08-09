WhatsApp is one of the great platforms that keep you notified all the time. Be it some update, or a message from your friends, or a missed call from your boss, the platform timely notify you on time. But sometimes, these WhatsApp notifications are quite annoying, especially when you are part of groups where there are too many people to send content. In such cases, you want to mute notifications.

While many would be thinking that we can even mute group notifications, but sometimes we are in meetings where the only option left is to turn off the WiFi or silence the phone completely which isn’t a good option at all as one misses the notification from another important apps such as GMAIL. The only option left is to completely turn off the WhatsApp notifications without uninstalling the app. Previously, to turn off the notifications, you had to uninstall the app, however, now things are different.

How to Turn off WhatsApp Notifications Completely

There are some apps available that restrict internet access to some of the apps likes WhatsApp on your device so that there are no notifications to disturb you. One of them is Google Digital Wellbeing that allows you to control notifications from the app of your own choice. But to be very honest I do not consider it a good idea as third-party apps usually pose security risks and the data is compromised.

The best way to do the same is to play with your phone’s settings

Here’s How to turn off WhatsApp notifications completely:

There are two ways to turn off the notifications. Firstly from the WhatsApp App and Secondly, from the phone settings.

Turn Off Notification from the WhatsApp:

To completely turn off the notification alerts from WhatsApp, firstly you need to disable all the notification alerts for the app. For this follow the steps below:

Open WhatsApp

Go to Settings

Tap on Notifications

Now Select ‘None’ for messages

TO turn off vibration, Choose ‘None’ under the ‘Light’ option. Also, turn off ‘Use High Priority Notifications’.

Follow the same for the Group setting below the message section.

Turning Off Notifications from General Android settings:

While many people do not know it but Android system also sends notifications for the app. If a user wants to turn it off completely, he needs to follow the steps below:

Go to Settings of your Android Phone

Tap on Apps and Notifications

Now click on the Applications and permissions

Choose WhatsApp

Head to notifications

Click off “All WhatsApp Notifications

Revoke Permissions and Disable Mobile Data Usage in Background:

This is the third and the last step. This step further confirms that the app does not send any notification in the future. For this, a user needs to go to Settings > Apps and Notifications > Apps > Select WhatsApp. Under Permissions, revoke all permissions which allow WhatsApp to access the camera, microphone, and files on your smartphone. When done with revoking all the permissions, a user needs to go to the previous screen and ‘ ‘force stop’ the app.

After revoking all permissions and disabling mobile data usage in the background, go to the previous screen, and ‘Force Stop’ the app. By doing this, the app will not be functional and you will not get any notifications. However, if you need to check messages on the app, you can simply open WhatsApp on your device.

