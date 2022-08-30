How to Turn on an Encrypted Telegram Secret Chat?

Telegram is a mobile and desktop cloud-based messaging application with an emphasis on security and speed. Telegram is superior to many popular messaging applications in terms of security and privacy since it comes with amazing security measures, including a function that allows users to initiate a self-destructing chat. Telegram secret chat is distinctive from standard Telegram chat in several ways. Special secret conversations on Telegram employ end-to-end encryption, leave no trace on Telegram servers, offer self-destructing messages, and prohibit forwarding. Additionally, hidden chats are not stored in the Telegram cloud and may only be read on the devices from which they originated. So for all those who are curious about Telegram secret chat, we are going to tell you how to start it from both iOS and Android platforms.

Advertisement

What is Secret Chat on Telegram?

Each and every Telegram conversation is always encrypted. Secret talks rely on end-to-end or client-client encryption, whereas standard chats employ client-server/server-client encryption and are stored encrypted in the Telegram cloud. It is currently impossible to start a secret group chat with more than one contact.

But what does this actually mean? Consider Signal as an example. Everything is fully encrypted. Therefore, only you and the person with whom you are conversing may read your chat. Normal Telegram conversations are encrypted between the client and server, as well as on the server itself, however cloud-based access to chats is technically possible.

Only messages transmitted in a secret are end-to-end encrypted. Neither can messages be forwarded from secret conversations. In addition, when you remove a message on your end, the person on the other end of the private chat will also see it gone.

As in Mission: Impossible, you may arrange your messages, images, videos, and files to self-destruct once the receiver has viewed or accessed them. The message will subsequently be deleted from your smartphone and the device of your contact.

All private Telegram conversations are device-specific and stored locally, and they are not sent to the Telegram cloud. This implies that messages in a private chat can only be accessed on the device on which the chat was initially set up.

Which individuals can benefit from Telegram Secret Chat?

Secret chat Telegram is designed for those individuals who desire greater privacy than the normal user. All messages in private conversations are encrypted end-to-end. If you enable secret chat in Telegram, only you and the receiver will be able to read the messages; and no one else will be able to decipher them. Additionally, messages cannot be forwarded from private chats. And when you remove messages from your side of the conversation, the app on the other side of the private chat will be instructed to do the same.

Is Secret Conversation Turned on by default on Telegram?

Telegram differentiates itself from WhatsApp and Signal by making it impossible to restore your chat history across numerous devices while preserving end-to-end encryption.

“To solve this issue, several apps (such as WhatsApp and Viber) provide decipherable backups that compromise the privacy of their users, even if they do not enable backups themselves. Other applications disregard the necessity of backups and leave their users susceptible to data loss “Explained in Telegram’s official FAQ.

Telegram has chosen a third alternative by providing both private and public, end-to-end encrypted and unencrypted chats. By default, Telegram disables system backups and provides all users with a private cloud-based backup solution.

In addition, the distinct entity for private conversations gives you complete control over the data that is not backed up. Normal conversations are kept in the cloud so that they may be retrieved later, but secret chats are stored locally and cannot be restored.

“This allows Telegram to be adopted by a wide range of communities, not only activists and opponents,” the FAQ said, “so that merely using Telegram does not make users targets for enhanced surveillance in specific countries.”

How to initiate a secret Telegram chat on Android? (Telegram Encrypted Android)

To enable secret Telegram chats on your Android device, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Click on your contact’s name in the bar at the top of the screen in the chat thread of your preference.

Afterward, you will have to tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the display.

Now tap on Start Secret Chat and confirm your choice.

Once the secret chat is initiated, it will display as a separate one on your home screen, denoted by a padlock next to the contact’s name in green letters. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that in this secret chat, you cannot take screenshots or record your conversations.

How to initiate Telegram Secret Chat on iOS?

On iOS, the process to start a secret chat on iOS is pretty much the same:

Tap your contact’s name in the bar at the top of the screen in the chat thread of your choice.

Afterward, click on the More option.

Choose Start Secret Chat and confirm your selection in the subsequent box.

In contrast to the Android version, it appears that the iOS version of Telegram still allows users to take screenshots of private conversations. Obviously, your contact will get a notification that you took a screenshot, but nothing can prohibit you from doing so, which is quite unfortunate.

How to Exit a Telegram Encrypted Chat?

As discussed previously, Telegram allows for two separate chats with the same individual. The first in the standard mode and the second in the Secret Chat mode. However, if you are finished with a chat and wish to remove all of the data and close the Secret Chat, then the below-mentioned steps will help you in doing so.

On iPhone:

On your iPhone, navigate to the Telegram chats display and swipe left.

Swipe Left on the Telegram chat.

Tap the “Delete” button from there.

To confirm, touch the “Delete Chat” option on the pop-up.

On Android:

Open the Secret Chat app on your Android device and touch the three-dot menu icon from the top toolbar.

Afterward, select the “Delete Chat” button.

The Secret Chat discussion on your device will now be removed. If you wish to once more send end-to-end encrypted communications, you must restart the Secret Chat.

How to Enable Self-Destruct Mode in Telegram Secret Chat?

You can set a self-destruct option to enhance the security of your communications. After enabled, all future exchanges will disappear automatically after the specified time (once they have been viewed on the recipient’s screen).

On iPhone:

Tap the stopwatch icon in the text area of a telegram on your iPhone.

Afterward, pick the desired time for self-destruction. You may set it anywhere between one second and one week.

After selecting your timer, tap “Done.”

On Android:

Tap the stopwatch icon in the upper toolbar of your Android smartphone.

Afterward, tap the Timer Button from the Toolbar on Android Telegram.

Then, click on the “Done” button to set the self-destruct timer.

To disable the timer, hit the stopwatch symbol once again, select “Off,” and then tap “Done.”

Final Words:

We hope that after reading our blog, all android and iPhone users will be able to start a telegram secret chat. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? Telegram Premium Announced As It Tops 700 Million Users