Here's How To Deactivate Etisalat Daily Data Plan
Looking to unsubscribe from your Etisalat daily data plan? If you’re tired of constantly spending money on Etisalat daily data plans, this article is here to help. Now you can easily unsubscribe from all Etisalat daily data plans using two simple methods. There are two primary ways to activate or deactivate daily data packages. You can activate Etisalat’s daily data plan to enjoy affordable internet access in the UAE, as Etisalat is known for providing excellent value for everyday use.
Etisalat, one of the top telecommunications providers in the UAE, offers a wide range of services and packages to cater to the needs of our customers. These include SMS packages, calling minutes, and the best internet packages, both for prepaid and postpaid users.
Steps to Unsubscribe Etisalat Daily Data Plan in the UAE
How To Subscribe and Unsubscribe 150 MB daily data bundle?
Subscription
Open ‘Messages’.
Type ‘DP4’ and send it to 1012.
Unsubscription
Open ‘Messages’.
Type ‘C DP4’ and send it to 1012.
Etisalat Daily Social Data Packages (AED 2, 3, and 4) – Subscription and Unsubscription Codes
|Package Name
|Data Limit
|Duration
|Price (5% VAT Excluded) (AED)
|Subscription Code
|Unsubscription Code
|Daily Social 60 MB
|60 MB
|1 Day
|2
|*170*5#
|*170*5*1#
|Daily Social 120 MB
|120 MB
|1 Day
|2
|SMS “DS2” to 1012
|SMS “C DS2” to 1012
|Daily Social 200 MB
|200 MB
|1 Day
|3
|SMS “DS3” to 1012
|SMS “C DS3” to 1012
|Daily Social 300 MB
|300 MB
|1 Day
|4
|SMS “DS4” to 1012
|SMS “C DS4” to 1012
With Etisalat, you can only access popular social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and YouTube only.
FAQs
Q: Does the Etisalat mobile app or website allow me to unsubscribe from my daily data plan?
A: The daily data plan can be canceled, along with other subscriptions, through the Etisalat website or mobile app. Check the settings menu or the part where you manage your subscriptions to find the appropriate choice.
Q: Is there a fee or penalty if I stop using the daily data plan before it ends?
A: If you cancel your daily data plan before it expires, you won’t be charged anything more. Early cancellation fees may apply; check the terms and conditions or get in touch with Etisalat’s customer service for further details.
Q: Can I unsubscribe from my Etisalat daily data plan subscription and change to a different data plan?
A: You can unsubscribe from your daily data plan at any time and start using any other Etisalat data plan you like. To learn more about Etisalat’s data plans and how to switch between them, call or visit their website.
Q: What should I do if I have trouble canceling my Etisalat daily data plan subscription?
A: It is recommended that you contact Etisalat’s customer service if you encounter any problems or difficulties during the unsubscribe procedure. They will help you out and show you the ropes to get the issue under control.
Conclusion
In conclusion, unsubscription from Etisalat’s daily data plan is a simple procedure that gives you control over your enrollment. You can quickly and conveniently cancel the daily data plan using the instructions supplied by SMS, USSD codes, the Etisalat website, or the mobile app, depending on your preferences. Don’t forget to review the terms and restrictions for early cancellation, and get in touch with Etisalat customer service if you run into any problems. By following these instructions, you may efficiently manage your data plans and look into other solutions that better meet your needs. Manage your Etisalat subscriptions to remain informed, stay connected, and take advantage of the flexibility that comes with it.
