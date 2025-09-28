Searching on Google is something we all do many times a day. But if you’re working on a Windows PC, it usually means opening a browser, going to Google, and then typing your query. This extra step can be distracting. Wouldn’t it be easier if you could search Google directly from your desktop? Now you can. Google has introduced a new experimental app called the Google app for Windows. It adds a floating Google search bar that you can open anytime, anywhere on your screen. The best part? It’s free to use. In this article, we will tell you how to upgrade your Windows search with Google’s free floating search bar.

How to Upgrade Windows Search with Google’s Floating Search Bar For Free

The new app is part of Google Labs. Once installed, it lets you run Google searches without opening your browser. The results appear in a scrollable window right inside Windows. You can move through different result pages, just like you do in Chrome or any other browser.

The window also supports categories such as images, news, videos, and shopping. If you prefer AI-based results, you can switch to Google AI Mode for a quick summary of your search.

One of the most useful features is Google Lens. With it, you can select any text or image on your screen and run a search instantly. You can also copy content, translate text, or identify objects in an image. This makes the app more powerful than just a simple search tool.

How to Install It

Trying the new search bar is easy. Here’s how:

Visit the Google app for Windows page on Google Labs. Turn on the experiment. Download the installation file. Double-click to install. Sign in with your Google account.

During setup, the app will ask for access to your local files and Google Drive. By default, it has access to both. If you don’t want that, you can disable the permissions.

How to Use It

Once installed, you can trigger the search bar anytime by pressing Alt + Spacebar. Type your query in the “Ask Anything” field, and results will appear in a pop-up window. To close the bar, press Alt + Spacebar again.

This shortcut makes it quick and simple to get information without losing focus on your work.

Availability and Limitations

The app works on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. However, it is currently available only in the US. Google also reminds users that this is still an experimental feature, so it may have some bugs or missing functions.

Because it is an experiment, space is limited. If you want to try it, you should sign up sooner rather than later.

See Also: Google Teases Android PC Project, Qualcomm CEO Says it’s “incredible”

Why This Matters

Google is facing tough competition from AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. Many people now use these tools for quick answers instead of turning to Google Search. By adding a search bar directly in Windows, Google is making its service more convenient.

For users, this means faster searches, fewer distractions, and more productivity. If you spend hours working on Windows, this little tool could become your next big productivity hack.