The lockdown due to the coronavirus has given us quite a few specific activities, and one of them is ‘upskilling.’ It is good and healthy for people to utilize the pandemic time by upskilling themselves without considering that upskilling is not for everyone. During Covid Lockdown, people can upskill themselves even when they are staying at home.

It is quite fruitful and tricky, whether you are on rest and recreation, jobless, or still in employment. It is far most important for a person to learn new skills successfully in unusual circumstances.

How to Upskill During Covid Lockdown?

“Whether it’s learning a language that you’ve always wanted to learn, or delving into Ancient Greek history, keeping your mind and brain active by learning something new will help cure potential boredom during a lockdown,” Chris Jones, the director of sales and marketing at the London-based adult-education company City Lit, told at some forum.

For instance, in Pakistan’s manufacturing sector, many labourers and employees work in the plants on the shop floor. They are specifically engaged in performing and managing multiple tasks in their job sector. It isn’t easy for such a group of people to upskill while staying at home as they need the proper equipment to learn.

Despite that, everyone has internet these days, which people can use to its full and make it beneficial for them in so many ways. Here are a few factors discussed to upskill for anyone;

If you are jobless, make the most of your free time in learning as if it’s a structured job and looking to be productive.

Proactively set your objectives where objectives are not available. Try to learn online courses.

Develop a calm and peaceful study zone. Indulge yourself in a study to enhance your knowledge.

There are so many trainers available in Pakistan these days. Try to connect to them online; attend their online training sessions to improve your communication, presentation, and management skills.

Try to communicate with fellow workers and tutors, sharing and exchanging your ideas with them.

Look around and decide which things are in demand in Pakistan, like online shopping platforms, food and grocery deliveries, online teaching and training forums. Try to get your hands on the things so that you can upskill yourself.

