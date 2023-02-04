How to Use an iPhone without Paying PTA Taxes?

Advertisement

Apple’s iPhone is undoubtedly a premium brand in the smartphone industry and you need to pay a hefty amount of tax to use it fully in countries like Pakistan. Everyone wants to get their hands on it as it has become a symbol of quality and prestige in our society. Undoubtedly, no other company can compete with Apple in R&D and hardware. As evident that iPhones are one of the most long-lasting devices you will see in the market. However, we all know that iPhones are one of the most expensive devices on the market. Still, if you manage to gather the money to purchase an iPhone, you will have to pay a hefty PTA tax besides the original cost of the phone. This makes the overall price of the phone too high and in our opinion, it’s not worth it at all. Even on 6-7 years old iPhones like iPhone X or iPhone 7, you still have to pay a hefty PKR 50k-60k taxes which is not understandable at all.

4 Ways to Use an iPhone Without Paying the PTA Taxes!

You can use your iPhone without registering it with PTA or not. Well, you can and we are going to elaborate on some strong arguments in this regard.

Use SIM cards for 4 Months without having to pay the PTA tax:

There are two sim slots in an iPhone and in the newest models, they have been replaced with a dual Esim carrier option. PTA allows you to use a sim on any carrier for 2 months without paying any tax. So, you can use a sim on one carrier for two months and then on another carrier for a couple of more months.

Use of feature 4G phone with a WiFi Hotspot:

When your iPhone gets locked because of not paying tax then you can use a simple feature 4G phone like jazz digit 4G etc, to use your sim. Furthermore, it can also enable you to carry mobile WiFi wherever you go., so your iPhone will always be connected to the internet.

Use a Budget Android Phone instead of Paying the Tax:

Instead of paying a whopping PKR 150k tax on your phone, you can purchase a decent budget android phone for around PKR 30k-40k. You can use your sim card on the android phone and can also use it as a WiFi hotspot. Furthermore, it will provide you with an android experience alongside the iOS experience. As we know there are a number of android features that aren’t available on iPhone and vice versa. Conclusively, it will be a great combo in our opinion.

Bluetooth DSDS (Transferring Sim Signals):

A device that can transfer SIM signals to a phone via Bluetooth is known as a Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) adapter. These adapters typically take the form of a small device that you insert both of your SIM cards into and then pair with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Once paired, you can use the adapter to receive calls and text messages from both numbers on a single device. Some examples of a DSDS adapter are “Buddy”. These adapters are especially useful if your smartphone does not support sim connectivity as in the case of the iPhone (when the tax is not paid).

Which characteristics make an iPhone a go-to choice?

Camera:

The iPhone’s camera is considered one of its strongest selling points and is often a key factor in users’ decision to purchase an iPhone.The camera is certainly one of the most popular and highly-regarded aspects of the iPhone. There are a number of reasons to support this argument, The iPhone’s camera produces high-quality photos and videos with accurate colors, sharp detail, and minimal noise. The iPhone’s camera offers a wide range of features and shooting modes, including portrait mode, slow-motion video, and panoramic photos, making it a versatile tool for capturing a variety of subjects and situations.

Aesthetics and Build Quality:

The iPhone is known for its sleek and premium design, along with its high-quality build and finish. The iPhone offers a simple and intuitive user interface, making it easy for users to navigate and perform everyday tasks.

Integration with Apple Ecosystem:

If you already own other Apple products, such as a Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch, the iPhone integrates seamlessly with these devices, making it easy to share files, access contacts and calendars, and more.

Final Verdict:

As evident, the characteristics or features that make an iPhone 7, 8, X, XS, XR, 11, 12, 13, and the 14 Series iPhones a go-to choice has nothing to do with the sim card connectivity. You can use all of these features without a sim card. So, we would certainly recommend all users who want to purchase iPhones that instead of paying the hefty PTA tax, they can use these alternatives that we have mentioned in our article. Apart from it, a source recently told us that taxes on certain iPhone models (launched before iPhone X) may come down in the near future. If it happens then we suggest you pay taxes on those phones.

