How to Use Android Quick Share to Transfer Photos, Videos, and Files

Android users often complained in the past that sharing files between devices was not smooth. Apple users proudly talked about AirDrop, and Android had no similar easy option for years. But things have changed. With Quick Share, Android has now caught up, offering a fast and simple way to share content across phones, tablets, and even Windows PCs. Many Android users still aren’t familiar with this useful feature. So here is a simple guide that explains what Quick Share is, how to set it up, and how you can use it in your daily routine.

Getting Started With Quick Share

Before you can start sending photos or files, you need to set up Quick Share on your device. The process is easy.

First, open the Quick Share tool. You can find it in the Quick Settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen. If you don’t see it, you can search for “Quick Share” in your device Settings.

Once you enter the Quick Share menu, open the settings. You can do this by tapping your device name under “You’ll appear as” or by tapping the three-dot icon in the corner.

Next, open the Who can share with you option. Turn on the Visible to nearby devices toggle.

Now choose who can find your device. You can pick Everyone, Your contacts, or only Devices logged in to your Google account.

Repeat these steps on every device you want to share files with. Once done, you are ready to use Quick Share.

How to Use Android Quick Share

There are several ways to use Quick Share, and all are simple.

The easiest method is through the Share button you already use in apps. When you open a picture, video, or document and tap Share, you will see many icons. One of these icons is Quick Share. Tap it to open the Quick Share interface.

From there, file sharing is quick. One device must be set to Send and the other to Receive. On the sending device, tap Select and choose the file. Then scroll down and tap the device you want to share with. The file will appear instantly on the receiving device.

Quick Share also supports QR code sharing. After selecting a file, scroll down and tap Use QR Code. A QR code will appear. The other device can scan it, and the file will open in Quick Share automatically.

Where Quick Share Works

Quick Share works on all Android devices, not just Google’s Pixel phones. These screenshots were taken on a Pixel 10 Pro sharing files with a Pixel Tablet, but Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other Android devices support it too.

If you don’t see Quick Share in Quick Settings, tap the pencil icon to edit your tiles. Scroll to the bottom, and you will find Quick Share in the System Apps section.

Quick Share also works on Windows PCs. You can download the Quick Share app for Windows. Once installed, your PC becomes visible for sharing whenever the app is open.

A More Connected Android Ecosystem

Quick Share launched in February 2024, making it a relatively new addition. But it has already made Android feel more connected. Yes, users can still rely on Google Drive and other cloud services, but Quick Share is faster and simpler for everyday sharing.

A few saved steps can make a big difference. And with Quick Share, Android finally offers a sharing tool that is smooth, fast, and easy for everyone.