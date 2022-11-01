How to Use Visual Look Up to Identify Objects in your Photos on iPhone?

Apple’s image content recognition system is called Visual Look Up. Apple initially introduced this feature on iOS 15 and it can help you find out more information about artwork, monuments, flowers, books, and animal breeds, to name a few things. Now with the updated iOS version, the feature is also updated with some new objects. It can now identify and show information about birds, insects, spiders, and statues. Overall, Visual Look Up is a great resource for learning. So, in this article, I will tell you how to use Visual Look Up to identify objects in your photos on your iPhone using the camera app.

Who Can Use Visual Look Up?

Visual Look Up works on iPhone and iPad models with an A12 Bionic chip or newer, running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 or later. You can also use Visual Look Up on macOS 12 (Monterey) or later. Moreover, Visual Look Up is only available for a few languages in select regions.

How to Use Visual Look Up on iPhone?

To use this feature on your iPhone, you have to follow these easy steps.

First of all, open the Photos app or tap the recent photos icon within the Camera app.

Choose the photo or screenshot with the subject or object you want to identify.

If Visual Look Up information is available for the photo you chose, the information (i) icon in the toolbar will have little stars next to it.

Swipe up on the image or tap that button to open the photo’s info window.

Next, tap the “Look Up” tag above the metadata or the icon that appears over the photo.

After tapping the “Look Up” tag or the icon on the photo, the Visual Look Up window may show Siri Knowledge, similar web images, Siri-suggested websites, Maps, and more information about the object or subject.

