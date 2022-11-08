How To Use VPN On iPhone?

A virtual private network most commonly known as VPN is a great way to safeguard your privacy while using an iPhone. A VPN is capable to remove regional or national content restrictions. So, in this blog, I will jot down the steps to use a VPN on iPhone. Let’s get started.

How to Set Up a VPN on an iPhone

Follow the steps written down below to install and use a VPN on an iPhone. These instructions also apply to iPad as well.

Download a VPN app of your choice from the Apple App Store. Open the VPN app after the download is complete. Follow the VPN app’s on-screen instructions in order to set up an account. Click on the Connect button in the VPN app. If multiple VPN server options come up, select the server that seems physically closest to you. A pop-up window will appear asking if you’d like the VPN app to add a VPN configuration. Click Allow.

The VPN app will immediately set up a VPN configuration on your iPhone or iPad and will activate it. The VPN will remain active unless you disable it or uninstall the VPN app. After installation, you can turn a VPN on or off using a slider that is located near the top of the iPhone’s Settings app. It is only visible if a VPN is installed.

How to Change VPN Settings on iPhone? You can change VPN settings in the Settings app. After opening it, navigate to General > VPN & Device Management > VPN. It will display a list of all installed VPN apps. After opening the list, you can switch services by tapping the desired VPN app or by selecting the Information icon to see VPN details.

Apple’s iCloud Private Relay is a free service that protects unencrypted Internet traffic. In addition to that, it provides some security benefits similar to a VPN. It has the capability to safeguard unencrypted data and help to combat websites that track users through the use of cookies. However, iCloud Private Relay only safeguards Safari web traffic. It means the service can’t protect traffic in other browsers. Moreover, it also won’t help circumvent regional restrictions by connecting through a server in another country or region.

