How to Verify Your Documents from FBISE – 3 Easy Ways

Degree or document verification is necessary while applying for a job in abord. Students also need to verify their documents who wish to study abroad. HEC also provides the degree attestation service. However, it does not attest/verify your SSC/HSSC certificates. For the verification of your SSC/HSSC documents, you have to ask your relevant board. So, in this article, we will tell you how to verify your documents from FBISE in three easy ways. So, let’s get started.

1. How to Verify Your Documents from FBISE Online

First of all, download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here . Select “Online Challan.” After filling the challan submit it to the nearby HBL branch.

. Select “Online Challan.” After filling the challan submit it to the nearby HBL branch. Now, visit the online portal of FBISE, for this click here.

You will get a screen like this. Now select Document Verification.

After clicking on it, you will get an online form. After filling out the application form correctly click on the “submit” button.

You will get your verified documents in 1 working day after the verification of the fee.



2. How to Verify Your Documents from FBISE through Courrier Service

First, download the fee challan form from FBISE’s official website. For this, click here. Select “Online Challan.”

You will get a screen like this. Here, fill in all your details correctly and download the form. You also have to submit it to the nearest HBL branch.

Now, you have to fill out the application form. You can get the application form to verify your documents by clicking here .

. After carefully filling out the application form, you have to submit it to the board office. You can also send your application to the Secretary, FBISE Sector H-8/4, Islamabad

3. Verify Your Documents From FBISE by Visiting the Board Office

If you don’t trust the courier service and want to get the verified documents as soon as possible, you can do it. You have to visit the FBISE board office.

First of all, visit the One Window Cell of FBISE and ask for the application form and fee challan for document verification.

Now, complete the application form available at OWC and print the Bank Challan form through the KIOSK Machine available at OWC.

Now, deposit the fee in HBL which is located on FBISE premises and submit the document at OWC. Your documents shall be issued instantly (within half an hour).

Verification Fee for Each Document:

The verification fee for each document is Rs.1000/- for inland students and US$ 40 for overseas students.

Important FAQs:

Q: Do we need to send a hard copy of the application after filling out the online form?

Ans: No, you do not need to send the hard copy of the Application Form and documents to the Federal Board as online applications serve the purpose. However, if the applicant has passed his/her examination on or before 1989, he/she should send scanned copy(s) of relevant documents to the FBISE office.

Q: Are the Result card and Certificate the same documents?

Ans: No, the Result card and Certificate are two different documents.

Q: What is The verification fee for WES/any other accreditation agency?

Ans: The verification fee for WES/any other accreditation agency is US$ 40 per document.