Just like other educational boards in Pakistan, the Peshawar board also provides some online facilities to the students. For instance, you can apply for migration certificates, duplicate certificates, re-totaling of your marks, and verifying documents online. In our previous article, we covered how to get migration and duplicate certificates from the Peshawar board online. In this article, we will tell how you can verify your documents online from the Peshawar board.

Before getting started it is worth mentioning here that you have to apply online and do not need to visit the head office to verify the certificates. The Peshawar board will post your documents to your postal address. So, it is necessary to double-check all the details you enter while filling out your application. So, let’s get started.

How to Verify Your Documents Online From Peshawar Board

First of all, visit the official website of BISE Peshawar. Scroll down a bit to the student information corner. Here you will find some options available for online facilities. Select “Document Verification(Online)”.

Or you can simply click here to directly access the application form for the document verification.

First of all, you have to enter the registration number and then your name with the correct spelling. Now, you have to choose the verification purpose. There are three options available: “Send to my mailing address for IBCC”, “Send to my employer at the given address” and “Send to WES/any other Accreditation agency”.

You can verify your result card and certificate. Choose the document you want to verify. You do not need to upload any documents. You just have to enter your details. The Peshawar board will automatically get your certificate/result card and after verifying it will be sent to the desired address.

After adding all the details, click the submit button. Now, you have to enter the fee challan details, and you are good to go.

Your application form will be processed after your verification fee is submitted to the bank. You will get the documents within one working day after verification of the fee and submission of the complete online application form.

Fee for Documents Verification:

The verification fee per document is Rs.700. However, the verification fee per document for IBCC is Rs.1000.

How to Apply for Retotallling of your Marks in Peshawar Board:

Peshawar board also provides the facility to apply online for retotalling of your marks. The process is simple and hassle-free. You do not need to visit the head office to apply. You can simply apply for it by staying at home.

First of all, visit the official website of BISE Peshawar. Scroll down a bit to the student information corner. Here you will find some options available for online facilities. Select “Online Retotalling”.

Or you can simply click here to directly access the application form for the retotalling. You will get a screen like this.

After carefully entering your details, clock on the Apply button. Then you have to select your subjects whose retotalling you want. Then you will get a bank receipt. Submit the fee and you will get the result within a few days.

Fee for Online Retotalling:

The retotalling fee per subject is Rs.600.

