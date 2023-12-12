Verifying your vehicle in Islamabad is a straightforward process that involves visiting the designated verification centres or using online platforms provided by the Excise and Taxation Department. The vehicle verification process is crucial for confirming your vehicle’s legal status, ensuring it’s not stolen, and maintaining compliance with Islamabad’s vehicle regulations. The Excise and Taxation Department of the capital has launched the Motor Transport Information Management System. MTMIS Islamabad has made the vehicle verification process in Islamabad easier, as it stores all the data related to vehicle registration, verification, driving license, and traffic rule violations. In this article, we will tell you about how to verify your vehicles online in Islamabad.

Before we start, let’s first discuss why vehicle verification is important in Islamabad.

Why Is Vehicle Verification Important?

Vehicle verification in Pakistan holds immense importance for several reasons. Firstly, it helps in ensuring that vehicles are not stolen, promoting security on the roads. Secondly, verification confirms if a vehicle meets safety standards, ensuring it’s safe to drive. Thirdly, it ensures legal compliance by validating registration and tax payments, preventing legal issues. Additionally, during sales, verification helps transfer ownership legitimately, avoiding fraudulent transactions. Furthermore, it aids traffic management by maintaining accurate vehicle records, handling traffic violations, and monitoring vehicles involved in unlawful activities. Vehicle verification in Pakistan is essential for security, safety, legal adherence, smooth transactions, and efficient traffic monitoring.

How to Verify Your Vehicles Online in Islamabad

In Islamabad Capital Territory, there are three simple methods to do a vehicle registration check-in in Islamabad:

Through the official website

Visit to the Excise department

Through SMS

Let us discuss these methods in a bit more detail.

Online Vehicle Verification in Islamabad Through Official Website

The process of verifying your vehicle in Islamabad via the official website of the Excise and Taxation Department is quite easy. You have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit their official Website

Navigate to the toolbar and hover over ‘Vehicle Registration’

Select ‘Check Vehicle Detail’ from the drop-down menu

You will be redirected to a page where you will be asked for the registration number of your vehicle and the date of registration

Click on ‘Check’.

After you have completed the process, you will be taken to a page that reveals the registration details of your vehicle.

Online Vehicle Verification in Islamabad Through SMS

To help you get quick results, the Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad, has launched a SMS service. This is one of the fastest ways to verify your vehicles. All you need to do is:

Open the SMS window on your phone

Type your vehicle’s registration number

Send the text to 8521

As soon as you send the message, you will receive a text back, carrying the details of your vehicle

Visit to the Excise Department

Another way to do a motorbike ownership check or car registration check-in Islamabad is to visit the Excise and Taxation Department. All you need to do is visit the department with original and relevant documents to check car registration in Islamabad.

Here are the address and contact details of the Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad

Address: Inside HEC Building, Service Road E, near H 9/4, Sector H-9

Inside HEC Building, Service Road E, near H 9/4, Sector H-9 Contact Number: 051-9265588

051-9265588 Office Timings: Monday – Friday – 09:00 AM – 04:00 PM

Note: The office is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Vehicle Ownership Details

Whether you use the official website or send an SMS to 8521, or even if you visit the department in person, here are the details you will receive regarding the vehicle and its ownership:

Owner’s Name

Registration Number

Date of Registration

Color of Vehicle

Type of Vehicle

Engine Number

Chassis Number

Year of Manufacturing of the vehicle

Token Taxes Paid