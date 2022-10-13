How to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Online? [Live Streaming]

For all cricket lovers, the mega cricketing event T20 world cup is going to start in 3 days. The T20 world cup is the most exciting format in the cricketing world and fans are eager to see their teams rocking the grand stage. The matches are going to take place in beautiful stadiums in Australia. It is going to be a mega event with a total of 16 teams participating in it. The most hotly contested match for most of the people of the subcontinent will be the India-Pak match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). So, we are going to tell you how to watch the T20 world cup online in Pakistan.

How to watch the T20 world cup online in Pakistan?

There are a number of apps and platforms through which you can enjoy the T20 world cup online. Though, we are going to mention the most reliable platforms.

Daraz is one of the most famous online shopping platforms in Pakistan. Lately, daraz has started live-streaming cricket matches and tournaments. All you have to do is to open the Daraz app and you will just need to click the banner for watching live cricket, which will be present on the main interface. The best thing is that there is no copyright issue or phishing links, and it’s a reliable platform.

TAPMAD TV is Pakistan’s premier on-demand video streaming platform with over 80+ TV stations and high-quality live tv streaming. You can enjoy live sports on any device, at any time, anywhere. The best part is that you will have to pay very little in order to enjoy live streaming (as low as Rs1).

