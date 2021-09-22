How to watch Microsoft Surface event 2021?

Microsoft Surface event 2021 is all set to be held today, September 22. In this event, Microsoft showcases its upcoming devices and software but this time the event is more important for one reason Windows 11 which is going to launch on October 5. No doubt we are very excited about the upcoming windows since the rumors have revealed that it is packed with some marvelous features.

In the event, the company is expected to showcase the hardware of its latest operating system and four new window devices are also expected to be showcased along with Android-based Surface Duo.

Microsoft’s Surface event 2021: What to Expect?

Here’s how to watch, and some of the rumors surrounding the whole lineup.

Time of Surface Event:

Due to Covid, like every other event, this event will be streamed online and will kick off at 8 AM Pacific Time. In Pakistan, you can watch it at 8 PM.

How to Watch Surface online event:

There will be two main ways to watch: Microsoft’s event page, or the Surface YouTube channel.

What are we expecting to see at the Event?

As far as the rumors and leaks are concerned, we expect to see the following devices at the launch event:

Surface Pro 8 This is one of the most loved surface products. Its predecessor Pro 7 which was launched in October 2019 was loved by everyone and we expect that like the previous devices, pro 8 will come with an A-game experience. According to leaks, Pro 8 will move to a bigger display with smaller bezels, making it more competitive with Apple’s iPad Pro. Moreover, it is also rumored that Microsoft will add Thunderbolt on at least one Pro 8 model.

Surface Book 4 It seems like Surface Book 4 will be loved more by people as compared to Pro 8. The selling point of the surface book is its ability to detach the display and use it as a low-powered tablet. This time the laptop has switched to a mechanism where users would be able to pull off display over the keyboards to be used as tablets.

Surface Go 3

This is a budget tablet having a 10.5-inch screen and lower performance. People like this tablet as it falls in their range but as far as features are concerned they are not very pleasing.

Surface Pro X Surface Pro X has not changed much as compared to its predecessor. However, it is expected that it will get a faster processor, and possibly a 120Hz display like other Surface products. Other than this there are no man improvements.

Surface Duo 2 Surface Duo couldn’t get due attention due to very basic features and hardware. However, it might be possible that Duo 2 comes with a lot of features. The rumors suggest that it will upgrade to Snapdragon 888 processor along with other features like 5G and NFC. The Duo 2’s fingerprint sensor will be moved along the power button, while its USB-C port is relocated to the phone’s right side. Other than this we do not have any info so might be possible that Microsoft has planned some surprise for us.