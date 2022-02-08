How to Watch Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Event In Metaverse?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is going to be held today, where it will launch its Galaxy S22 lineup. The event will be virtual and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s official website, but the best thing about it is that it will be streamed through Metawerse. Due to this, people are super excited to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Event to be Held Today

It shows Samsung has joined other companies who have adopted this latest technology, which means that unpacked events will be accessible in both virtual reality and actual reality. The Unpacked event of last year had taken place a month back when the flagship Galaxy S21 series and some other products were unveiled.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked event in Metaverse?

People who want to watch unpacked event in metaverse will head to “Samsung 837X” which is a virtual space where people can watch a 2D Samsung Unpacked event.

While telling about it, Samsung wrote:

“To visit 837X, you will first need to connect with Decentraland. Once you’re online, your avatar will be dropped right outside of our spectacular virtual 837X building. From there, you can enter the doors and immerse yourself in 837X. you can earn collectible NFT badges and exclusive, limited-supply collections of Samsung Decentraland wearables to customize your avatars. For a safe and easy way to collect NFTs, learn how to link your MetaMask wallet, Stay tuned for more virtual experiences and rewards in 2022,”

Metaverse is a blockchain-supported virtual universe that has caught the attention of all tech giants that includes Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, retail giant Walmart and so on.

The event will be quite exciting. So, let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Will Launch in These Countries Initially