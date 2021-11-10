How To Win 1300 CC Car On 11.11?

Every 11.11, brands gear up to deliver excellent deals that consumers can benefit from Additionally, corporations attempt to bring new and exciting offers that would engage and delight their customers.

As the leading South Asian online marketplace, Daraz is no exception. Every year, the ecommerce platform prepares months in advance for the biggest one-day sale, so that it can create immense value for its users on 11.11.

Once again, this year Daraz is encouraging online shopping through captivating deals and discounts on its platform. In fact, the ecommerce channel is giving lucky customers the opportunity to win 1300 CC cars.

All you have to do to enter the much-awaited lucky draw is play the One Rupee Game when it’s live. To do so, click here. Then choose your favorite product from the options listed; one is a laptop and the other is a car. To enter the game, you need to spend Rs 1 to buy one of these products.

Daraz will randomly choose a lucky winner, and announce it the next day. To be promptly informed, enable push notification for the Daraz App. Also, make sure to enter correct information and updated shipping address, because the prizes will be dispatched to your address.

To win this grand prize on Daraz’s biggest sale, ensure that you qualify for the game. Simply put, use your Mobile Load or easypaisa at least once during 11.11 Sale 2021. Then, you can increase your chances of winning by playing multiple times. However, remember that you can only participate once per day.

For those who don’t win the prize, their Rs. 1 will be refunded. Hence, there is nothing at stake and so much to gain (What is Daraz One Rupee Game).