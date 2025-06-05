This Eid, UPTCL is bringing an exciting opportunity to make your celebrations even more special! With a grand reward of Rs. 10,000 in mobile balance up for grabs, all you need to do is download the UPTCL App, register, and start claiming your daily rewards to enter a lucky draw. In this article, we will tell you how to win Rs 10,000 in mobile balance with UPTCL this Eid. So let’s begin.

How to Win Rs 10,000 in Mobile Balance with UPTCL This Eid

Participating in the UPTCL Eid Campaign is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps:

Download the UPTCL App: Make sure you’re a new user installing the app for the first time after 2nd June 2025. Register Your Account: Complete the sign-up process within the app. Visit the Rewards Section: After registration, head over to the “Rewards” section inside the app. Claim Your Daily Reward: Each day, claim your reward. The more days you claim, the more your chances of winning!

Every daily reward claim counts as one entry into the lucky draw, so the more consistent you are, the better your odds.

Who is Eligible?

This campaign is specifically designed for new users. To be eligible for the lucky draw:

You must be installing and registering on the UPTCL App for the first time.

Your download and registration must occur on or after 2nd June 2025.

Only first-time users can participate — existing users are not eligible.

The offer is open to both Ufone Prepaid and Postpaid customers.

Terms and Conditions:

To ensure transparency and fairness, the following terms and conditions apply:

The campaign runs from 2nd June 2025 to 5th July 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Only users who download and register during this period will be included.

The lucky draw will feature 100 winners.

Each winner will receive a total reward of Rs. 10,000, distributed in two phases:

Rs. 5,000 voucher (Month 1) — to be claimed within 7 days of receipt.

Rs. 5,000 voucher (Month 2) — to be claimed within 7 days of receipt.

Winners will receive their first voucher within 15 days after the campaign ends.

Vouchers must be redeemed using the UPTCL App only.

So why wait? Download the UPTCL App today, register, and start claiming your daily rewards. Make your Eid not only joyful but also rewarding.