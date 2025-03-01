HP Gaming Garage Lab Launched in Pakistan to Boost Gaming Ecosystem

HP and NASTP Pakistan in collaboration with M&P have announced the launch of the HP Gaming Garage Lab in NASTP Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) at NASTP Lahore. NASTP is a pioneering organization recognized by the Government of Pakistan as a project of strategic national importance. Led by the Pakistan Air Force, NASTP fosters collaboration between industry, academia, and the government to build a thriving technology ecosystem.

The new lab offers students a chance to explore and develop skills in Esports Management and Game Development, prepping them for careers in the Media, ICT and Esports industries.

HP Gaming Garage is an initiative that promotes and encourages learners from all over the world to gain the skills needed to enter the gaming and Esports industries. The support from HP includes the online Gaming Garage education course platform as well as equipping the new lab at NIIT with HP All-in-One PCs and Victus Gaming Laptops.

The gaming sector has experienced unprecedented global growth over the past decade and has transformed into a mainstream entertainment industry with significant economic, cultural, and technological influence. The estimated number of PC gamers worldwide will reach 909 million in 2026 – the largest segment ahead of console by 33%.[1] Gaming now presents a wealth of opportunities for youth employment and can serve as a catalyst for economic development, skill acquisition, and innovation.

The HP Gaming Garage Lab opening will support Pakistan’s goal to grow its gaming ecosystem as part of its ambitions to transform into a regional technology hub. The collaboration between HP and NASTP in collaboration with M&P underscores the shared commitment and bridges the gap between technology and education. This lab will nurture local talent, paving the way for young developers, esports professionals, and digital creators to contribute meaningfully to the country’s tech-driven future.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asim Rana SI (M) said: “Gaming and Esports are no longer just hobbies; they are a significant part of the global digital economy. However, to tap into this potential, there is a need to develop the right skills, infrastructure, and ecosystem.” Highlighting the importance of collaboration and partnerships, he encouraged all stakeholders to continue working together to make this initiative a success.

Nawaz Dhanji, Country Business Manager, Pakistan, HP Inc, said:

“We are excited to collaborate with our authorized distributor M&P on the opening of HP Gaming Garage in Pakistan. At HP, we believe that equitable access to education for young people is key for digital equity. The free Game Development and Esports Management courses available through the HP Gaming Garage curriculum provide a platform for all to enhance their skills and thrive in the digital economy.”

Kamran Nishat, CEO & Managing Director of M&P, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: “The launch of HP Gaming Garage at NASTP marks a significant milestone in the development of Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem. By providing world-class technology and learning opportunities, we aim to equip young talent with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting Pakistan’s transformation into a regional tech hub.”

