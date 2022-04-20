HP Working on 17-Inch Laptop With a Foldable Screen: A Rumor?

The foldable design is making its way into the smart devices. In the smartphones segment, different companies are planning for the foldable devices but in the laptop market same enthusiasm is not seen. Back in 2020, Lenovo offered its ThinkPad X1 Fold, but it failed to be a trendsetter. Now the rumor has it that HP is working on a 17-inch laptop with a foldable screen.

According to the reports Hewlett-Packard will be relying on LG for its foldable laptop’s screen. LG will be providing the 4K OLED display for the HP foldable 17-inch laptop. HP foldable laptops are expected to be launched by the end of this year or in early 2023.

In the foldable market we had Taiwanese brand Asus too, which launched its ZenBook 17 Fold OLED model. HP seems to be following the Asus suite and is going with the 17-inch OLED display.

As per The Elec reports, HP may have a 16:9 aspect ratio 4K display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution; which when folded will the notebook will have its aspect ratio 4.3 trims down the screen to 11-inches. The foldable displays is not a new market for LG company but the concerning part is the display durability and how the hinge works out effectively.

The report further add that HP is keeping the number of units less i.e. only 10,000 units of display from LG. This step by HP means that the future production of the foldable laptops will be based on the market feedback. The foldable technology is going to be expensive for a few years until the major players also step into the market and line up their products.

The production of the displays is expected to start soon in the coming months. Whereas the finished product is expected by the end of this year or early 2023. HP has not yet commented when asked.

