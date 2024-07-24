HSHM and MUST Join Hands to Facilitate Premium Hospitality Education in Southern Punjab

The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM), Hashoo Group’s premier education division, has partnered with Multan University of Science & Technology (MUST) to offer premium hospitality education in Southern Punjab. This collaboration provides youth in Multan and Southern Punjab with access to a 2-year international Associate Degree Program in Hospitality, featuring hands-on training, internships, and guaranteed job placement.

Executive Director of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore & Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to facilitate premium hospitality education across Pakistan. With our successful campuses in other major cities, our goal is to empower the youth with practical learning experiences. We appreciate MUST’s support in realizing this venture.”

Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, attracting both local and international visitors due to its unparalleled natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. Several international and local hospitality chains are increasing their investments in Pakistan, with ample support from government entities as well. The country’s hospitality and tourism revenue is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Chairman Board of Governors, MUST, and a renowned education professional, remarked, “The hospitality and tourism industry is booming, and we are excited to offer top-tier education in collaboration with HSHM.”

This partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to empower Pakistani youth with enhanced education and training, promoting economic development on both individual and national levels.

The agreement was signed recently at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, with senior dignitaries from both organizations and Brig. Ahmed Rizwan Ghumman, Administrator, DHA Multan, in attendance.

MUST, a state-of-the-art educational institute in Multan, offers a wide range of degrees in various disciplines, including Computing, Allied Sciences, and Business Studies. The new Associate Degree in Hospitality & Tourism is the latest addition, with more programs to be announced soon.

HSHM, Pakistan’s premier hospitality and tourism education institution, aims to produce future industry leaders. Affiliated with the Confederation of Hospitality (CTH) in the UK, HSHM ensures alignment with international education standards. Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real estate sectors.

