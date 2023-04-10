HTC Announces A New Budget-Friendly Phone: HTC Wildfire E3 Lite

We all know very well that HTC now no longer makes smartphones. However, the company is licensing its brand to interested makers. The astonishing piece of news is that HTC has recently announced the latest entry-level phone dubbed HTC Wildfire E3 Lite. It means that the company wants us to know that they are still making phones by releasing a new, feasible, budget-friendly HTC smartphone, the Wildfire E3 Lite.
HTC Wildfire E3 Lite Specs
To stand out from the rest, the Wildfire E3 Lite will come with a sleek design that will available in eye-catching Blue color and Black. The smartphone will boast a decent 6.5-inch HD+ In-cell display with 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and 269ppi. As per camera details, the handset will have a clean camera casing with 13-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors, and an LED flash. On the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie snapper that houses on top of the decent HD+ display.
The HTC Phone will be coupled with the standard 5,000mAh battery with a slow 10W charger. On the upside, it somehow managed to get the modern USB Type-C port. Under the hood, the handset will be powered by a UNISOC SC9863 processor paired with either 3GB/4GB of RAM & 32GB/64GB of expandable storage. There will be a Side-mounted fingerprint scanner with an AI face unlock feature.
The point worth mentioning here is that the new Wildfire E3 Lite is listed on the brand’s African website. However, the price and availability dates are yet to be known. If we have a look at its specs, it is expected to be a mid-ranger so we hope that the handset will have a decent price range. Anyhow, we will surely share with you guys when we get our hands on info regarding HTC Wildfire E3 Lite Price and availability.
Also Read: CISA Warns of 5 Actively Exploited Security Flaws – PhoneWorld