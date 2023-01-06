Advertisement

Finally, HTC has unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset. It is available to preorder now at Amazon. The company launched this headset as a competitor to Meta Quest 2. Unfortunately, the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g. Let’s check out the specs of this newly launched headset.

HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset – Vive XR Elite

The Vive XR Elite looks like a more casual and minimal pair of VR goggles. It is still a very capable headset for gaming thanks to its 4K resolution with 2K displays for each eye a refresh at 90Hz and offers a 110-degree field of view.

The headset features a Snapdragon XR 2 chipset with 12GB RAM and 120GB ROM. You can also connect this headset to a gaming PC over USB-C. The battery is rated for two hours, and it offers 30W fast charging. It gives you a half-battery charge in 30 minutes.

It is also more comfortable to wear than most VR headsets. The arms on this headset are designed to be minimally bulky and sit to the sides of your head like a pair of glasses. HTC promises its speakers to deliver improved bass, directional audio, and clarity over the sound provided by its previous headsets.

You can also remove the battery pack from the stems. You can connect it to a phone or PC with USB-C, and use the headset like a pair of VR goggles. Without the battery pack, the Vive XR Elite weighs a mere 0.53 pounds (240g). Moreover, this VR headset can fold up like a pair of sunglasses and be stored in a compact case for travel.

HTC claims there will be over 100 games available at launch on top of Vive Connect. Users can also stream video content and games like Fortnite Mobile from Android phones to a private 100-inch screen while wearing the headset.

The sale of the HTC Vive XR Elite will start in February. It will cost $1,099 for the headset, controllers, and carrying case.

