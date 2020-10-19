



Do you think that HTC is not in the smartphone race? You probably think wrong. Because HTC has just revealed the Desire 20+. The smartphone has come with the mid-range chipset. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

HTC Desire 20+ is Now Live with Snapdragon 720G

First of all, the phone has come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Moreover, it has four cameras on the back. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a waterdrop notch to house the 16MP selfie camera. The phone has a textured back design with ridges extending diagonally across the back panel. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned above, it comes with quad camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter alongside a 5MP ultrawide lens. The two sensors are a 5MP depth helper and a 2MP macro camera.

Furthermore, the phone comes in a single memory variant. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. Moreover, the phone has a headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery. On the software side, we see an Android 10 operating system.

Additionally, the phone will be available in two colours – orange and black. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $295. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

