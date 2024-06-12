HTC Launches U24 Pro with Curved Display & Exceptional Camera

We previously speculated that HTC would launch a new smartphone that would be a successor to the U23 Pro. Well, we rightly guessed as HTC has officially introduced the all-new U24 Pro, with a lightweight design. It features an impact-resistant glass touchscreen that seamlessly curves into the device’s edges. For gaming and entertainment lovers, the HTC U24 Pro comes with a modern processor and a captivating 6.8″ OLED display. Consequently, it offers smooth performance and vibrant visuals, which enhance your viewing and gaming experience.

Moreover, the HTC U24 Pro takes photography and videography to the next level with its exceptional camera capabilities. These include 2x optical zoom, optical image stabilization (OIS), AI photo enhancement, and 4K video recording capabilities. The company has also introduced the new camera app, combined with VIVERSE (HTC’s gateway to immersive experiences), which redefines your camera experience.

Besides, the smartphone also features a long-lasting battery life, enabling you to enjoy your favorite activities without frequent recharges.

Another standout feature of the HTC U24 Pro is its compatibility with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. It could lead to a new realm of possibilities, enabling users to engage in immersive experiences like never before. For security purposes, it features a fingerprint scanner but we are not sure whether it’s an optical scanner or ultrasonic.