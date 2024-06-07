HTC to Make a Comeback with a New High End Smartphone

HTC is set to launch a new smartphone on June 12 at 8 AM local time, the company revealed on its official Facebook account. However, the company just showcased the side of the phone and provided no further details. Based on previous leaks, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone will be the HTC U24 Pro.

The U24 Pro was first spotted on the Google Play Console in April, revealing some of its primary specifications. These include a screen resolution of 1080×2436 pixels along with Android 14 as the operating system. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset along with a humongous 12GB of RAM. In terms of connectivity, the U24 Pro will support Bluetooth 5.3.

The U24 Pro will be the predecessor to the U23 Pro, which was unveiled in May of the previous year. If we take into account he company’s annual release cycle, it is indeed the right time for HTC to launch a new model in the U series. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the previous devices were not available globally, so we expect the U24 Pro to also launch in selected markets.

HTC’s upcoming device launch has generated excitement and anticipation among users. It is because there was a time when HTC was a leader in the smartphone market and known for producing high-quality devices.

Also read:

HTC Announces A New Budget-Friendly Phone: HTC Wildfire E3 Lite