Let’s welcome HTC’s first-ever 5G phone, U20 5G. HTC has unveiled another smartphone alongside the U20 5G and it is Desire 20 Pro. Both smartphones have come with quad-camera setups, 5,000 mAh batteries and many other amazing specs. Let;s have a looka the key specs of both phones.

HTC U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro Unveiled

HTC U20 5G:

It is the company’s first-ever midrange 5G phone. It has around a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD with a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. Also, the phone boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup. The setup includes a 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP sensors – one for macro and another for depth. There is also a fingerprint reader at the back.

Additionally, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It has come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Interetsingly, you can expand the storage using a microSD card. As mentioned earlier, the phone has come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Also, the phone boots Android 10 and also packs NFC.

HTC Desire 20 Pro:

It is the company’s low-end smartphone and come with similar specs to U20. It has around a 6.5″ FHD+ LCD with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has 25MP front camera to take beautiful slefies. There is also a fingerprint reader at the back. The phone also has same quad camera setup at the back just like U20 has.

Moreover, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage if want to.The phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. It also runs Android 10 out of the box and comes with NFC, a 3.5 audio jack and dual-band Wi-Fi.