HTC is really striving hard to compete with the latest trends and competition in the mobile world. The company has unveiled a new smartphone dubbed as HTC Wildfire R70. It is an entry-level smartphone and should be quite affordable. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

HTC Wildfire R70 Launched with triple camera Setup and 4,000 mAh Battery

The smartphone has come with triple camera setup on the back. So, it is a good option for those who want an affordable smartphone. The phone has a 16MP main camera on the back with large 1.4µm pixels and bright f/1.75 aperture. There is also a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh effects. Furthermore, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera and can record 1080p video.

Additionally, the phone also has a fingerprint reader on the back. The newly launched smartphone has a 6.53” LCD with 720p+ resolution. There is a teardrop notch on top to house a selfie camera.

Furthermore, the smartphone supports MediaTek Helio P23 chipset. It comes only with 2GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage, you can expand it using a microSD card. Moreover, it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moreover, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery. Other specs include dual SIM slot with LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Wildfire R70 will be available in Aurora Blue and Night Black. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the pricing detail yet. But we will update you when we will get more information about it.