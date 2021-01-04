As technology is evolving we are getting more interesting features in the smartphones. We saw foldable phones, phones with 108MP camera and 12GB RAM in 2020. However, the companies are still updating the features in their upcoming devices. Last year, we saw the phones from Xiaomi and Vivo with 120W fast charging support and the trend will accelerate in 2021. A new certification on China’s 3C Agency reveals a 135W Huawei charger is in pipeline.

Huawei 135W Charger Certified in China

The new charger has appeared with the HW-200675CP0 model number. Check out the picture of the document shared by 3C listing about the specs of the charger.

We can clearly see that the charger supports charging at 5V/3A all the way up to 20V/3.25A equating to the mind-boggling 135W rate. Isn’t it amazing?

Currently, Huawei offers the SuperCharge which does 66W charging. However, the new charging technology will help the company in boosting its revenue and in gaining the customers’ attention. On the other hand, Vivo has introduced the 120W charger in its iQOO brand. Similarly, Xiaomi has also introduced the same charging technology in its Mi 10 Ultra first.

Now a question comes in mind when this charger will land? According to some latest reports, the company is planning to bring the new 135W charger alongside Huawei’s upcoming P50 lineup. Anyways, Huawei has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will surely get more details about it in near future.

