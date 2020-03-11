Huawei 2020 Sales Dropped- Is it the End Game for Chinese Tech Giant?

Huawei, one of the largest tech giant, has witnessed the ever-blooming sales from last some years. The Information has obtained internal projections of Huawei and showed the results that Huawei 2020 Sales will drop by 20%. For the very first time, Huawei is prone to year on year decline in smartphone shipments after almost 10 years of rapid growth.

If we compare it with the last year, in 2019, Huawei global shipments had exceeded 240 million units; however, in 2020, shipments are between 190 million to 200 million units.

Huawei 2020 Sales to Decline due to US Sanctions and Corona Virus

According to technology experts, Huawei’s decline in sales is a slow impact of US ban. Initially, the Chinese tech giant was confident that it do not need US products and services to make its brands flourish; however, it seems it was wrong.

The non-availability of Google mobile services has made people abandon Huawei devices and shift to its competitors. Due to the challenges with US regulators, Huawei is thinking to enhance its business in Chinese markets following which the company has increased 30% to 39% shares there in order to compensate the losses in Europe.

Another reason for declining shipment of Huawei is Corona Virus. Due to this epidemic disease, almost 4,985 stores of Huawei have witnesses disruptions. In short, the company is dealing with two deadly things, the US sanctions and Corona Virus. Will Huawei be able to lift itself, or it is going to have the same fate as Nokia? Only time will tell it.

