Huawei is in the process to revolutionize the camera system of a smartphone. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has granted Huawei a patent for a 3D camera system for a smartphone. The patent entitled “Appearance analysis method and electronic device” was applied in July 2021 to the WIPO.

Huawei Patent Shows A Smartphone with A 3D Camera

The patent document reveals the new triple-camera smartphone is able to create a 3D model of your face for facial and skin analysis. Huawei’s aim of this patent is to provide advice-based analysis of your face and skin structure.

According to LetsGoDigital, the multi-module block is in the form of a ring, in the upper, left and right parts are optical components with image sensors. There is a dual-LED flash on the bottom. In the central part of the ring, we have a round colour display. It performs the functions of a viewfinder during photo or video shooting.

The system performs 3D scanning of the user’s face; in order to assess the structure of the skin. In particular, information about the condition of the pores, colour tone, redness, acne, wrinkles, dark areas around the eyes, etc. can be collected. The accompanying software will be able to analyze the collected data and make recommendations for improving the condition of the skin of the face.

Huawei does not disclose plans to bring it to the commercial market. But we are hoping that the company will bring this technology to the market by the end of this year.

