Huawei 4G Patent Licenses to Automobile Company

According to the reports Luxembourg-based Rolling Wireless which is a Volkswagen parts supplier signed a licensing patent with Huawei. According to the deal Huawei will be providing 4G connectivity in the vehicles, which are around 30 million vehicles. The Chinese giant Huawei said that 4G patent licenses from the automobile company is one of its biggest deal in the automotive industry.

Huawei chief legal officer Song Liuping said that being an innovative company, they own a leading patent portfolio for wireless technologies, which will create great value for the automotive industry. He further added that they are glad that their talent and innovation is known to the key players from the automotive industry; and they have faith that with this license consumers from the worldwide will benefit.

Huawei sales were down by by 16.5% in April but it was due to selling off its Honor brand, the company reported. Though the revenue was down, but the margins were up due to the ongoing efforts to improve quality of operations and management efficiency and thanks to a $600 million patent royalty, the company said. Irrespective of the kind of challenge we may face, the company will continue to maintain their business resilience for sustainability not just survival.

Huawei in the recent years more inclined to expand the Patent licensing business. In March, Huawei announced the royalty rate for licensing its 5G mobile technology for the first time, charging no higher than US$2.50 per unit for every smartphone that complies with the standard, with a goal to “to promote broader adoption of 5G across all industries”. Between 2019 and 2021 Huawei’s revenue generated from patent licensing was around US $1.2billion to US $1.3 billion. Huawei across Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea, has entered into more than 100 patent licence and cross-licence agreements with major global information and communications technology companies. Huawei held over 100,000 active patents in more than 40,000 patent families worldwide, by the end of 2020, according to the company.

Huawei rotating chair Eric Xu said. 2021 will be another challenging year, but it will be also be the year that our future development strategy will take shape

