Huawei 5G Phones May Relaunch Next Year: Report

According to the Financial Times report, Huawei is tipped to circumvent US sanctions by redesigning its smartphone to accommodate “less advanced” chipsets made by Chinese companies. However, the fact is that this approach will risk impacting user experience. A Huawei subsidiary also designed these chipsets before it was manufactured by leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor prior to Washington tightening sanctions. In addition to that, Huawei was also considering making phone cases with built-in modules with 5G connectivity. However, such cases are already in the market.

Huawei launched a foldable phone, called the Mate XS 2 earlier this year. However, it was only compatible with 4G networks in this era of 5G. If we talk about the 5G network, it is widely seen as a game-changing technology that’s expected to dramatically boost the speed, coverage, and responsiveness of wireless networks.

So, according to many Analysts, if Huawei manages to relaunch 5G phones, it’ll face an uphill battle in reclaiming international market share. Furthermore, the US sanctions have also cut Huawei’s access to Google. It means Huawei phones do not run popular apps such as the Google Play Store or Gmail. Moreover, the US has alleged that Huawei maintains a strong relationship with the Chinese government, creating fear that equipment from these manufacturers could be used to spy on other countries and companies. However, Huawei repeatedly denied that its products pose a security threat. Let’s see what will be the strategy of the company next year. Will the company be able to regain its market share or not? Time will tell.

