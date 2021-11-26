HUAWEI and OPPO to Launch Foldable Smartphone

Qualcomm 4nm chipset and the smartphone Xiaomi 12 that will be using the 4nm chipset, are among the last few devices that will be launched before the 2021 year ends. talking in terms of new mobile launches much has happened yet still much more is expected. HUAWEI and OPPO with their news of launching a foldable device by the end of the year will re-spark the excitement.

The news are based on rumors and tips from different sources. By tracking the tips the trail leads us to a reputable tipster Ice Universe. The tipster hinted that a new “powerful killer” is coming to the foldable market. This tip was backed up by another lead, an analyst Ross Young. Ross Young confirmed the tipsters hint that OPPO and HUAWEI are debuting their foldable models in the 2021. As the track record of these two sources has been very accurate and has proved to be true in the past, so we can conclude that the launch is close-by.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first time for OPPO to step into the foldable smartphone race while HUAWEI has already been there.

Regarding HUAWEI, Ross Young has commented that the company will announce a clamshell-style foldable. Whereas the OPPO might launch an in-folding, foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As we enter into the last month of the year, we do not have to wait too long for the news that have been doing rounds for quiet some time now to either prove to be true or remain a rumor.

