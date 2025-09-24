Many graduates in Pakistan face the same problem. After four years of study, they enter the job market with little or no experience. Companies often complain that new engineers lack the practical skills needed in the industry. To address this, Huawei and the Pakistan government have launched a major training programme aimed at bridging the gap by providing digital skills.

The plan is ambitious. Around 300,000 young people will be trained under this initiative. A senior official from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication explained the potential. “If even one million youth earn an average of $10,000 annually, the economic impact would be massive,” the official said.

Huawei and Pakistan Join Hands to Train 300,000 Youth in Digital Skills

The announcement came after the federal cabinet approved the National AI Policy. This policy is part of a broader plan to transform Pakistan into a digital economy. At the launch, held at Huawei’s Islamabad head office on January 1, the IT ministry also introduced a new online training portal.

The programme is wide-ranging. It will target school students, university graduates, and working professionals. The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) said the aim is to create a strong base of skilled workers ready for the demands of modern technology.

Background of the Partnership

This collaboration did not happen overnight. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed an agreement with Huawei in Shenzhen in 2024. Since then, training-of-trainers sessions have been organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Huawei officials confirm that both students and professionals have been taking part in these sessions.

What the Programme Offers

Huawei has already established 100 academies in universities across the country. Through them, over 300 trainers have been certified. These trainers work with students during their bachelor’s programmes in ICT and networking. They also conduct exams and award certificates.

The company has set up more than 30 ICT labs on campuses. Students can apply through the training portal for 18 different courses. These range from introductions to AI and cloud computing to three-month research projects. Most courses are self-paced and self-taught, followed by a certification exam.

Advanced levels of study are also available, including associate, professional, and expert certifications. According to Huawei, the DigiSkills platform already has around 700,000 users. The government hopes that at least 10% of them will join the Huawei-led programme.

University students will find it easy to register. More than 240 higher education institutions are linked through the Pakistan Education Research Network, which is managed by Huawei. Teachers in federal institutions in regions like Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also receive training. So far, about 70,000 students have already registered and completed courses.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the progress, there are some limitations. The portal cannot provide hands-on experience for certain technical subjects. This could restrict the depth of training.

Officials admit that the government’s ultimate goal is to train one million people, but reaching that number will be difficult. Professional training often requires in-person sessions, and extending the programme to provincial schools will take time.

Still, the partnership between Huawei and Pakistan is a major step. It offers young people a chance to learn modern digital skills and helps prepare the country for a technology-driven future.

