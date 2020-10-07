The year 2020 was not so fruitful for all because of the global pandemic. In the second quarter of 2020, many smartphone makers have seen low growth than at the same time of 2019. Overall Q2 of 2020 saw 20.4% fewer phones shipped at 294.7 million compared to Q2 of 2019’s 370.3 million. Among all the big companies, Huawei and Samsung Ship the Most Phones in Q2 of 2020.

Huawei got 20% share of the pie while Samsung took second place with 19.5% share. Whereas, Apple sitting in third with 13.5% market share. Samsung shipped 54.7 million phones, down from 75.1 million in Q2 of 2019. Huawei shipped 54.1 million, compared to 58 million in Q2 of 2019. Whereas the company captured 42.6% of the surging Chinese market. Apple was the steadiest with 38.3 million phones shipped in Q2 of 2020, compared to a nearly identical 38.5 million in Q2 of 2019.

The rest of the top brands were Xiaomi with 10.2% and OPPO with 8.6%. Meanwhile, Realme is the only brand to score double-digit growth with 11% over Q2 of last year.



According to data from Omdia, the Apple iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the first half of 2020 with 37.7 million units. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 remains the second-best seller with 11.4 million units and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro following closely at 11 and 10.2 million. Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) sold 8.7 million units, followed by the iPhone XR at 8 million, the 11 Pro Max at 7.7 million and the iPhone 11 Pro at 6.7 million.

Source: GSMArena