Huawei has launched a number of devices. Now we have another suddenly announced 5G foldable phone – Huawei Mate X5. It is the successor of the Mate X3 with several under-the-hood improvements while the design department is mostly unchanged. Let’s discuss the specs of the phone first.

First of all, Mate X5 boasts the same 7.85-inch LTPO OLED main display (2,224 x 2,496 px) and 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display (1,080 x 2,504px) with Kunlun Glass protection. Mate X5 comes in a new Phantom Purple colour. Other colour options are Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold and Green Mountain.

Huawei Announces 5G Foldable Phone Ahead of Apple’s Wonderlust Event

Additionally, the camera island on the back also sports a slightly tweaked design but the shooters remain the same. The phone comes with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The other two cameras are a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module with 5x optical zoom.

The latest Huawei foldable comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There’s no official word on the chipset used here. However, several reports claim that it’s the Kirin 9000s SoC. It is a 5G capable chip built on SMIC’s 7nm process technology.

The other interesting bit is the all-new antenna design which is claimed to offer improved signal reception. Huawei’s Lingxi antenna features an AI algorithm that selects the optimal network ensuring optimal connectivity. The antennas around the device’s frame also feature dual-mode tuning technology for even better signal quality.

Mate X5 also has a larger 5,060 mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging, 50W wireless and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. The device boots HarmonyOS 4. It comes with new air gesture controls which let you browse through videos, webpages and images without touching the main display. Mate X5 is also IPX8 waterproof and supports two-way BeiDou satellite messaging in China.

Huawei Mate X5 is currently on pre-sale via VMall. We are unclear about its availability in other markets yet.

See Also: Huawei Mate 60 Pro Teardown Reveals China’s Chip Breakthrough