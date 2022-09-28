Huawei Mate 50 Pro debuted in China earlier this month. Now, the company makes its international debut. The phone brings a big notched display, 50MP main camera with XMAGE imaging technology and a variable aperture.

Additionally, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, its 5G capabilities are disabled due to US sanctions. For the very same reason, there is no Gorilla Glass – Huawei used a Kunlun Glass on top of the 6.74” OLED.

Huawei announces Global Launch of the Mate 50 Pro

Moreover, the Mate 50 Pro features satellite connectivity in China. However, the global model is using the Beidou Satellite Message 3 protocol. Another difference between global and local units is the user interface being EMUI 13, instead of Harmony OS 3.0.

The rest of the specs are the same. The phone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. It has a 50MP wide, 64MP telephoto and 13MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, you will get a 13MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone has a 4700 mAh battery with 66 fast charging support. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging.

The international markets will get Huawei Mate 50 Pro in Silver or Black with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for €1,299. There is also a Leather Orange option with 8/512 GB memory and a €1,399 price tag. Unfortunately, the purple colour is not coming to the international market. Anyhow, pricing and availability will be market-dependent.

A Huawei representative has also confirmed that there are no plans currently for the international availability of the vanilla Mate 50. Similarly, the Mate 50E and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design are definitely not escaping China.

