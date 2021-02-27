Huawei has revealed the P40 series last year. Now, nearly a year after its initial release, Huawei announced the 4G-only variant of P40. The Huawei P40 4G is powered by the Kirin 990 chipset which is the only difference from the regular 5G model. The rest of the spec sheet is identical. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Huawei Announces P40 4G with Kirin 990 SoC

First of all, the phone has come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The phone has a pill-shaped cutout for the 32MP selfie camera and the IR ToF module. At the back, there is a triple camera setup including 50MP main sensors alongside a 16MP ultrawide snapper and 8MP telephoto module capable of 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the phone has come with EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Kirin 990 chipset. The phone features a 3800 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Also, it has come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Moreover, the phone will be available in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colours. The phone is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the phone will cost $618 in China.

