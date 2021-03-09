Huawei Expected to Launch Band 6 Series and Smartwatch Next Month

Huawei is planning to hold a press conference in the coming days. The company may arrange a conference to announce the launch of its new products in April 2021. The Chinese company Huawei will launch new fitness bands and smartwatch items.

Huawei Band 6 Series and Smartwatch expected to launch in April

According to a report, Huawei plans to disclose its Huawei Band 6 Series and it is also expected that it will launch more products such as Huawei P50 Series in the coming months. Base version band 6 and the high-end version band 6 Pro will be included in the band 6 series. In addition, the new wearables are also part of the company’s efforts to expand and strengthen its IoT product line, the make wearables main source of revenues for the company as the smartphone market has suffered a lot after the US restrictions last year.

The sources have added that the Chinese company Huawei is preparing to introduce a new smartwatch from its Huawei Watch Fit series along with the new smart band 6 series items. These smartwatches will have a square screen with a full-color range and feature AMOLED display panels. While we should expect the latest smart band and smartwatch with similar design and features, probably some updates, differences and enhancements will also be included.

There’s currently no further information available about the upcoming wearables but it has been indicated that devices are expected to available less than 1000 yuan (Approximately $153) after the launch but exact prices are still not clear. we need to wait for the Huawei band 6 series and smartwatch specification or price till its launch or any official announcement.

