Huawei Begins Shipping Mate XT Ultimate: Walk-In Customers Left Waiting

Huawei has officially started shipping its highly anticipated handset, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. It has been making headlines as the world’s first tri-fold smartphone. Just ten days after its launch, people started receiving their handsets who pre-ordered them. It is pertinent to mention that the phone has not yet hit open sale markets. The walk-in customers are facing disappointment who want to get their hands on this tri-fold beast.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Hits the Market: A New Era of Tri-Fold Smartphones

According to the latest reports, a staggering 6.5 million registrations were made, indicating interest in the Mate XT. However, the actual sales figures might be significantly lower as these registrations were non-binding. This immense interest starkly contrasts with the global shipments of foldable phones, which stood at 3.9 million in Q2 2024 alone. Still, Chinese customers are unable to purchase the phone in-store, highlighting the exclusive availability and high demand.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed potential production numbers. He estimated that Huawei aims to produce 1 million units of the Mate XT Ultimate—double the initial projection of 500,000. This optimistic forecast may be tempered by the practical challenges of manufacturing such an innovative device. So, it may lead to fewer units being available than hoped.

The Mate XT Ultimate Price starts at CNY 19,999 (approximately $2,800 or €2,500) for the 256 GB model, positioning it at the high end of the market. Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 9000S chipset powers the handset. Moreover, it runs on HarmonyOS 4.2, notably free from any US components or software, marking a significant step in Huawei’s push for technological independence. The success or challenges of the Mate XT Ultimate will set significant precedents for the design and functionality of future smartphones.

