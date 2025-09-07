Huawei has finally brought back its Kirin 5G chip after almost five years of silence. The big announcement was made during the launch of its latest Mate XTs triple foldable smartphone. This comeback marks a turning point for the Chinese tech giant, showing that the company is once again ready to compete at the top level of the smartphone industry.

Back in 2019, Huawei faced a huge setback when the United States imposed strict sanctions on the company. The restrictions were placed over alleged security risks. These sanctions blocked Huawei from using advanced technologies and also cut off its access to high-end 5G chips.

Huawei Brings Back Kirin 5G Chip After Five Years of Silence

In 2020, Huawei’s Consumer Business Chairman at the time, Richard Yu, confirmed that the company had to stop producing Kirin 5G processors. He announced that after September 15, 2020, production of these chips would come to an end due to the sanctions. Some of the last Huawei devices with the Kirin 5G chip were the Huawei P50 models. After that, Huawei had no choice but to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4G chips, which were a step down in performance.

The situation began to change in 2023 when Huawei shocked the market with the launch of the Mate 60 Pro. This phone was powered by the Kirin 9000s 5G chipset. The return of the Kirin chip not only excited Huawei fans but also surprised the US and global tech watchers. It was a sign that Huawei was finding ways to move forward despite heavy restrictions.

Now, in September 2025, Huawei has officially brought back its Kirin 5G chip on stage with the Kirin 9020. The announcement was bold and symbolic. It showed that Huawei had successfully overcome years of obstacles and was ready to reclaim its place in the chip-making race.

With the launch of the Kirin 9020, Huawei has opened a new chapter in its journey. The company is now working on the next-generation Kirin 9030 5G chip, which is expected to power the upcoming Mate 80 series. Reports suggest that this new chip may launch by late October or early November.

Fans and experts are eagerly waiting to see how the Kirin 9030 will improve upon the 9020. The competition in the smartphone industry is intense, with companies like Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm constantly pushing limits. For Huawei, the success of the Kirin 9030 will play a big role in proving that it can still innovate and deliver high-performance technology.

Our Thoughts

Huawei’s journey with its Kirin chips has been full of challenges. From being forced to stop production in 2020 to making a dramatic comeback in 2023 and 2025, the company has shown resilience and determination. The return of the Kirin 9020 is more than just a product launch.

Now, all eyes are on Huawei’s future devices and the upcoming Kirin 9030. If the company continues this momentum, it could once again become a strong leader in the smartphone market.