Huawei Bypasses US Sanctions By Redesigning 13,000 Components & 4000 Circuit boards

Let me tell you that the sanctions placed on the Chinese smartphone maker were due to suspicions over the company’s ties to the Chinese military. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the company has consistently refuted any accusations of spying for the Chinese government or military. It has been calling them unfounded. It also filed lawsuits against the US government, questioning the legitimacy of its restrictions. In the latest speech, Huawei’s founder acknowledged the public and academics who supported the company in finding solutions to its technical problems. Moreover, he also disclosed that Huawei developed components from domestic resources to stabilize the production of circuit boards.

It would not be wrong to say that the company’s conflicts with the United States have significantly impacted its operations. After a number of sanctions, the smartphone maker is now concentrating on enterprise solutions. The Huawei founder also claimed that continuing AI research will eventually lead to a bigger demand for computing power, increasing demand for Huawei’s goods. He also claims that more firms are expected to be coming to claim Microsoft’s lead in the relatively young industry.

