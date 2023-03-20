Advertisement

Huawei Bypasses US Sanctions By Redesigning 13,000 Components & 4000 Circuit boards

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 20, 2023
Huawei US Sanctions
Latest reports claim that the Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei saw a dramatic drop in sales back in 2022 when it poured more funds into research and development while dealing with US sanctions. Today, the company’s founder has explained how it overcame Huawei US Sanctions by just redesigning things. Let’s dig into it.

How Huawei Overcame US Sanctions?

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently gave a speech that was covered by the South China Morning Post. According to that reports, it was disclosed that Huawei overcame US sanctions by redesigning and replacing over 13,000 components and 4,000 circuit boards over the past three years.

Let me tell you that the sanctions placed on the Chinese smartphone maker were due to suspicions over the company’s ties to the Chinese military. However, the point worth mentioning here is that the company has consistently refuted any accusations of spying for the Chinese government or military. It has been calling them unfounded. It also filed lawsuits against the US government, questioning the legitimacy of its restrictions. In the latest speech, Huawei’s founder acknowledged the public and academics who supported the company in finding solutions to its technical problems. Moreover, he also disclosed that Huawei developed components from domestic resources to stabilize the production of circuit boards.

It would not be wrong to say that the company’s conflicts with the United States have significantly impacted its operations. After a number of sanctions, the smartphone maker is now concentrating on enterprise solutions. The Huawei founder also claimed that continuing AI research will eventually lead to a bigger demand for computing power, increasing demand for Huawei’s goods. He also claims that more firms are expected to be coming to claim Microsoft’s lead in the relatively young industry.

