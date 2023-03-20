Huawei Bypasses US Sanctions By Redesigning 13,000 Components & 4000 Circuit boards
Latest reports claim that the Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei saw a dramatic drop in sales back in 2022 when it poured more funds into research and development while dealing with US sanctions. Today, the company’s founder has explained how it overcame Huawei US Sanctions by just redesigning things. Let’s dig into it.
How Huawei Overcame US Sanctions?
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei recently gave a speech that was covered by the South China Morning Post. According to that reports, it was disclosed that Huawei overcame US sanctions by redesigning and replacing over 13,000 components and 4,000 circuit boards over the past three years.
