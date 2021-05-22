Huawei Car Patents Introduce Automatic Parking Technology

Huawei car has filed a new patent request for the automated parking interaction system and device. The patent states that the automatic parking interactive method is applied to smart cars. The experience is set to improve the user’s interactive experience and convenience for parking.

Huawei Car Patents Introduce Automatic Parking Method with New Touch Screen Technology

The onboard system will display the virtual top of the parking lot on the central control panel, and then the touch-based control will shift the vehicle to any of the virtual parking spaces. If the user is happy with the spot, the vehicle will be automatically moved to the location.

The focus of this patent is to concentrate on the intelligent interaction experience of the automatic parking system, making it easier for users to use the new functions. The virtual experience allows for top view stitching, perception, and path planning modules. The patent application concentrates on navigation method, device, system and it is connected to the field of intelligent driving technology.

The navigation method works by the retrieval of images taken by various cameras and getting the location of target-based vehicles. The images are then sent back to the user’s smartphone.

It should be noted that ever since Huawei has faced issues with mobile business, the company has moved tack by focusing on futuristic technologies, electric vehicles, and next-generation communication. The future looks bright and certainly exciting for Huawei.

