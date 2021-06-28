Huawei is a boss and it has proved it in just a span of two years. No doubt, the brand has emerged as one of the best mobile manufacturers but with time it has opened up its wings and had launched its own operating system named Harmoney which performs well. The list doesn’t end here, as the Chinese tech giant has now started building its own chipsets in Wuhan.

This all has happened as a result of US-Huawei saga when the United States blacklisted Huawei and the Chinese company was not able to access the US supply chain and was also banned from using software developed by Google.

Huawei Chipsets- Will Chinese Manufacturer Shine in Chipset Production?

Prior to the US banned chip delivery for Huawei, it was the second-largest customer of TSMC’s after Apple. No doubt, being banned list, Huawei has not lost its hopes at all. The company had just two options, either to fall completely or rise like a star. The company proved that it doesn’t need any brand to make it at the top slot as it can launch operating systems and other spare parts under its own umbrella.

After successfully delivering the Harmoney Operating system, the company has decided to manufacture its own operating system. The production of Huawei Chipsets will start in the year 2022. According to tech enthusiasts, Huawei’s HiSilicon unit has the capability of designing high-powered chips like 5nm Kirin 9000.

If the company is successful in manufacturing the chipset, it will not only be able to generate high revenues but also will be able to save the production cost added with the perk of one of the leading smartphone brands globally.

