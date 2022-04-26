Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

Huawei Consumer BG will now enter the enterprise market officially, serving government and enterprise customers, as well as individual consumers. The announcement was made by Richard Yu, Huawei’s Executive Director, Consumer BG CEO and Intelligent Automotive Solution BU CEO, at the Huawei Business Product Launch Event. Mr. Yu noted that Huawei would use its hardware and software ecosystems as dual pillars, to support a growing range of versatile office products that work seamlessly with a wide range of smart devices, including laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, accessories, Visions, and wearables. These new office solutions will address the following key domains: government, education, health care, manufacturing, transportation, finance, and energy.

Rollout of comprehensive enterprise-centric products

With fast-changing business requirements, market conditions, the need for nimble office solutions has never been greater. Smart workplaces and equipment have begun to replace traditional office products, which tended to boast impressive specs and control costs at the expense of versatility and user experience. Huawei Consumer BG hopes to endow office and business products with newly smart and innovative capabilities, using its success in the consumer domain as a springboard for new-paradigm solutions. Huawei business products will meet customer requirements for performance and cost-effectiveness, while doubling down on a better and smarter user experience, based on next-level digital technology.

As Mr. Yu explained at the launch event: “Our consumer-oriented products have drawn widespread acclaim over the past decade, due largely to their groundbreaking user experience. Huawei will incorporate this premium consumer experience into its business products, following three key principles: quality, intelligence, and reliability.”

As a new force in the enterprise equipment market, Huawei comes with a concept and vision that promise to revolutionize the industry. Huawei believes that the enterprise equipment is entering an era that will be dominated by Cloud and AI technologies, following 1.0 and 2.0 eras dominated by desktops and multi-device convergence respectively. Today’s products emphasize performance, intelligence, full connectivity, and new paradigms centered around all-purpose convergence and intelligent interactions. At this crossroads in the enterprise market, characterized by widespread acceptance of versatile smart solutions, Huawei hopes to leverage its consumer electronics know-how to add new value and innovation, with the ultimate goal of building a high-quality, smart, and reliable platform to serve all government and enterprise customer needs.

Huawei has launched a full set of business products, solutions, and service platforms, including MateBook B series for laptops, MateStation B series for desktops, Display B series for monitors, MatePad C series for tablets, B series for printers, B series for Visions, and B series for wearables, which make this vision access to a wide range of customers.

Huawei Consumer BG has unveiled a number of business solutions tailored to governments and small-, medium-, and large-sized enterprises, including paperless government office, smart classroom, computer classroom, health and safety management for miners, health management for drivers, and insurance interaction. The next phase will see Huawei Consumer BG invest more organizational resources in the business field, to help governments and large-scale enterprises fully digitalize their operations, and help small- and medium-sized enterprises to improve quality and efficiency across the board.

Huawei Consumer BG will always adhere to its three key principles when developing business products, and building open, secure, and reliable software and hardware ecosystem capabilities to facilitate full digitalization for governments and large-scale enterprises. One-stop office solutions for small- and medium-sized enterprises, will be built on Consumer BG’s accumulated smart office and cloud service prowess. Smart office features like Super Device and Mobile App Engine, allow for seamless multi-device and cross-ecosystem collaboration, while Huawei Mobile Cloud makes data transfers truly effortless, taking work efficiency to new heights.

Seven business product series, with custom industry-specific solutions

Huawei Consumer BG has launched seven major business product series for: laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, printers, Visions, and wearables. These differentiated capabilities address diverse industry scenarios and customer needs.

(1) Huawei business laptop MateBook B series: Superior Performance, Better Business

HUAWEI MateBook B series laptops are designed for enterprise users, featuring smart and innovative capabilities, and coming an elegant form. They come equipped with an eye-comfort FullView display and an independent TPM 2.0 security chip, for airtight data protection, while showcasing meticulous craftsmanship. The HUAWEI MateBook B7, the series’ flagship model, features a portable 1.33 kg aluminum-alloy body, making it ideal for frequent business travelers in particular.

(2) Huawei business desktop MateStation B series: Steady to Accelerate

HUAWEI MateStation B series products are nothing like the stereotype of unwieldy desktop computers, thanks to their stunning minimalist design, with an exterior Chinese-style grille panel. The slim, strip-shaped air inlet and intricate port layout contribute to a highly-streamlined look and feel. The 8-L compact chassis is approximately one third the size of a traditional chassis, saving crucial desk space. The HUAWEI MateStation B520 is the series’ flagship model inheriting tried-and-tested Huawei PC quality standards, having passed 13 stringent environment tests and stability tests in five core scenarios. The mean time between failures (MTBF) reaches over 1 million hours. To meet the security management and control requirements of large- and medium-sized enterprises, the HUAWEI MateStation B520 utilizes newly self-developed LAN boot authentication function, TPM chip encryption, USB port control, IP address authentication, and other related techniques, to build system-level security safeguards that keep confidential information under lock-and-key.

(3) Huawei business monitor HUAWEI Display B3-24 series: Easy on the eyes

HUAWEI Display B3-24 series feature a 23.8-inch full HD eye comfort screen, providing an ultra-immersive viewing experience, with true-to-life colors showcased in their full grandeur. They have been certified by TÜV Rheinland as effective at alleviating eye fatigue during long-time viewing. The monitor’s compact three micro-edge design, and 92% screen-to-body ratio, give the eyes more room to roam. The crafted body is slimmed down to the greatest possible extent, creating a sleek and modern business vibe that’s conducive with productivity.

(4) Huawei business tablet MatePad C series: Made-to-order customizations, with standout quality, security, and reliability

Tablets are all about working on the go, and that’s why Huawei has always put quality first when designing its tablets. HUAWEI MatePad C series offers the premium performance today’s office professionals need, with a myriad of smart mobile office features that boost productivity, while minimizing costs. The representative HUAWEI MatePad C5 is targeted at the enterprise office market, featuring elite system-level features like App Multiplier and Huawei Share, which make file transfers, work tasks, and cross-device interactions more seamless than ever. A rich array of mobile device management and expansion capabilities is able to meet the stringent mobile office and security management requirements of government and enterprise customers. HUAWEI MatePad C5 inherits the characteristic of Huawei bezel-less display, with its 10.4-inch 2K FullView screen, which features a sky-high 84% screen-to-body ratio. Never before has a tablet married immersive viewing and sharp graphics, with a professional business aesthetic.

(5) Huawei business Vision B series: Professional display, customized to meet specific business needs

Huawei business Vision devices form a key pillar in Huawei’s all-encompassing ecosystem. Smart Vision products offer remarkable promises for government, finance, education, and industry customers, as they offer truly unprecedented capabilities. The representative Huawei Vision B3 comes with customizable features, including the startup animations, startup signal source settings, channel list management, and power button management.

In the hotel industry, for instance, custom hotel chain settings can be backed up and cloned via a USB flash drive, and installed on other Huawei Vision devices, with no hassle involved. Hotel IT personnel can apply upgraded solutions with just a USB flash drive, so that Vision devices can be installed and standardized with enhanced efficiency.

(6) Huawei business wearable WATCH B series: Digital health management

Huawei has launched more than 10 smart watch models over the years, including the digit series, GT series, and FIT series. The recently unveiled WATCH B series has been designed for enterprises and industry professionals, with special customization requirements. HUAWEI WATCH B5, the representative model in the series, comes with a 14-day super-long battery life, as well as comprehensive health data tracking, and health management services.

(7) Huawei business printer HUAWEI PixLab B Series: Streamlined interactions, soaring efficiency

HUAWEI PixLab B5 provides enterprises with smart, convenient, and connected office capabilities, with streamlined network configuration procedures and printing tasks. Thanks to pop-up pairing, Huawei printers can connect to the network via multiple devices, and print information with just a tap on a smartphone. PixLab B5 prints up to 30 pages per minute, saving valuable time, and taking productivity to the next level. Ultra-stable network connections equip the printer to respond to printing requirements in real time, across a diverse range of office and work scenarios. When a printer is in proximity to a Huawei PC, phone, or tablet, the device will automatically detect the printer, and display a pop-up pairing card. By touching the Connect button, the device-printer connection can be established in as little as 20 seconds. After opening an image or document on a Huawei phone, a printing task can be initiated simply by tapping the phone against the Huawei Share sensing area on the printer. The HUAWEI PixLab B5 adopts a drum-toner separation structure, and an innovative drawer-type toner cartridge, which can be replaced on its own. The large-capacity drum cartridge supports up to 15,000 pages of printing, saving enterprises untold time and money.

As you can see, Huawei Consumer BG has unveiled a full lineup of enterprise-centric smart products, which represent a long-term strategic investment on the company’s part. The standout performance, security, stability, and reliability of services, and availability of smart office and creation tools, have the potential to revolutionize smart office work in countless industries.

Stringent standards, data security, and multi-layer safeguards

Huawei provides customers with robust support in terms of product test standards, data security solutions, and full-lifecycle services, in order to meet the stricter needs of government and enterprise customers.

All Huawei Consumer BG business products have passed a battery of stringent quality assurance tests. Business desktops, for example, must pass explosive atmosphere, mechanical vibration, low air pressure, low temperature, high temperature, mechanical impact, mold, solar radiation, temperature impact, vibration, sand dust, humidity, and acid atmosphere tests. Only select materials are used, and products are designed with an emphasis on reliability and security.

Huawei also provides multi-layer data security safeguards, to ensure airtight data transmission. The principle of “no disturbance, no tracking, and no leakage” is strictly adhered to with regard to privacy protection, and incorporated into every step of product design and development. App permissions have been re-sorted, with targeted controls available. Sensitive permissions related to private user data, such as call logs, messages, outgoing calls, and device information, have been cancelled. The access scope for albums is strictly controlled, and the permission can be granted on an image-by-image basis. Huawei has also made a custom multi-screen collaboration solution available, which allows customers to add file filtering and sharing controls.

Better yet, Huawei has built a dedicated service system for enterprise customers, which far exceeds industry standards. Business equipment is not just a means for greater productivity in industry; it’s also the backbone for an increasingly smart and digitalizing economy, the infrastructure that will make life more enriched across the board. Huawei’s three principles for business products: quality, intelligence, and reliability, will inject new life into industry at large, and ensure that any office can be a smart one.