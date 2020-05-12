Huawei Delegation Calls on on Federal IT Minister

Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Mr. Mark called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the delegation in his office and matters related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), connectivity, digitization and smartphones manufacturing were discussed during the meeting.

CEO Huawei briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the company services, programs and initiatives for the development of ICT sector in Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the Federal Minster for IT that Huawei has set up ICT Academies in different cities of Pakistan. These Academies will provide students access to latest ICT technologies. The company also held ICT competition for students, and this year ICT competition will be held in September.

Team also apprised about steps being taken under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The Federal Minister for IT lauded the company for its initiatives and directed them to continue their endeavors under CSR program.